Former Fuddruckers employee says she was fired for reporting disgusting restaurant

A DUI crash involving six vehicles left one person dead and three others injured Thursday morning, police said.More >
A DUI crash involving six vehicles left one person dead and three others injured Thursday morning, police said.More >
The Wax Trax Records store is the place in Vegas where you can buy rare vinyl records that are high in demand. (04/06/2018)More >
The Wax Trax Records store is the place in Vegas where you can buy rare vinyl records that are high in demand. (04/06/2018)More >
A three-year-old Las Vegas girl battling cancer survived a gunshot wound.More >
A three-year-old Las Vegas girl battling cancer survived a gunshot wound.More >
President Trump invited Las Vegas plumbers to speak in Washington D.C.More >
President Trump invited Las Vegas plumbers to speak in Washington D.C.More >
Theil faces six counts of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, five counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, six counts of sexual assault with a minor under 14 years, four counts of sexual assault with a minor under sixteen years, four counts of sexual assault, and two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.More >
Theil faces six counts of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, five counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, six counts of sexual assault with a minor under 14 years, four counts of sexual assault with a minor under sixteen years, four counts of sexual assault, and two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.More >
A Vegas Golden Knights fan lost hundreds of dollars after falling for a ticket scam.More >
A Vegas Golden Knights fan lost hundreds of dollars after falling for a ticket scam.More >
Authorities in Florida have arrested a man who they say rammed a motorcyclist off the road in Sarasota, Florida. (CNN)More >
Authorities in Florida have arrested a man who they say rammed a motorcyclist off the road in Sarasota, Florida. (CNN)More >
A Golden Knights love affair has spread throughout southern Nevada.More >
A Golden Knights love affair has spread throughout southern Nevada.More >
Henderson police said the suspect in a gas station shooting confessed to the crime that killed one of his coworkers and injured two others.More >
Henderson police said the suspect in a gas station shooting confessed to the crime that killed one of his coworkers and injured two others.More >
The Department of Justice is investigating a prestigious Connecticut university. According to multiple reports, the Department of Justice is looking into multiple schools, including Wesleyan University for possible anti-trust law violations.More >
The Department of Justice is investigating a prestigious Connecticut university. According to multiple reports, the Department of Justice is looking into multiple schools, including Wesleyan University for possible anti-trust law violations.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Caught on camera: Gas pump catches fire from cigaretteMore >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >