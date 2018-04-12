Police: Henderson suspect confesses to shooting gas station coworkers

Vince Sapienza takes a look back at the Golden Knights' journey to the playoffs.More >
Vince Sapienza takes a look back at the Golden Knights' journey to the playoffs.More >
The Department of Justice is investigating a prestigious Connecticut university. According to multiple reports, the Department of Justice is looking into multiple schools, including Wesleyan University for possible anti-trust law violations.More >
The Department of Justice is investigating a prestigious Connecticut university. According to multiple reports, the Department of Justice is looking into multiple schools, including Wesleyan University for possible anti-trust law violations.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Caught on camera: Gas pump catches fire from cigaretteMore >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >