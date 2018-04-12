Police: Henderson suspect confesses to shooting gas station cowo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Henderson suspect confesses to shooting gas station coworkers

Posted:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Henderson police said the suspect in a gas station shooting confessed to the crime that killed one of his coworkers and injured two others.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.