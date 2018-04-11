Golden Knights fans flock to T-Mobile Arena - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights fans flock to T-Mobile Arena

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Ted Pretty caught up with fans outside of T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Golden Knights first-ever playoff game!

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.