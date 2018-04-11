Union leader refers to CCSD's appeal of teacher raises ruling as - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Union leader refers to CCSD's appeal of teacher raises ruling as 'sour grapes'

Posted:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The legal battle continues for Clark County teachers fighting for pay raises. CCSD is appealing a ruling that would require the school district to spend $13 million in pay increases next year.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.