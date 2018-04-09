Metro: Man said 'shoot me' twice before he was fatally shot by p - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro: Man said 'shoot me' twice before he was fatally shot by police

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police shot and killed a 22-year-old man early Friday morning after he reached for a weapon and defied commands repeatedly, police said. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.