Report: CCSD teacher admitted to taking prescription medication - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: CCSD teacher admitted to taking prescription medication before DUI arrest

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Clark County School district teacher admitted to taking medication for pain management before she was arrested for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.