Students participate in 'Buddy Bench' giveaway - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Students participate in 'Buddy Bench' giveaway

Posted:

WGU Chancellor Spencer Stewart, and Northwest Career and Technical Academy students Michael Velasquez and Jose Morale, share details on the "Buddy Bench" giveaway. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.