Jill Sobule on MORE - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Jill Sobule on MORE

Posted:

Jason Feinberg interviews singer Jill Sobule in our FOX5 Gibson Showroom. (04/03/2018) 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.