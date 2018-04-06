Glass Craft and Bead Expo returns to Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Glass Craft and Bead Expo returns to Las Vegas

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Connect

Mike Doria was live at the 24th Annual Glass Craft and Bead Expo with a look around! The event returned to the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.