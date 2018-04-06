DEA awards grant to Henderson Police to fight illegal pot activi - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

DEA awards grant to Henderson Police to fight illegal pot activity

Posted:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

The Drug Enforcement Agency awarded a $11,500 grant to the Henderson Police Department, funding efforts to crack down on illegal marijuana growing and selling operations in the city. 

