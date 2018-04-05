Penn Jillette: Marie Osmond braver than Dan Reynolds? - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Penn Jillette: Marie Osmond braver than Dan Reynolds?

Posted:

Penn Jillette stopped by to talk about the new upcoming episodes of his hit show, Penn and Teller Fool Us.  He told us about the celebrities appearing on the new season and joked about how Marie Osmond was braver than Dan Reynolds when it came to one trick!

