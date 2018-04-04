Amazon creates 1,000 jobs with new facility in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Amazon creates 1,000 jobs with new facility in North Las Vegas

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect

Amazon, a leading online retailer giant, announced plans to open a large e-commerce facility in North Las Vegas that will create more than a thousand full-time job opportunities in Southern Nevada. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.