Canelo Alvarez withdraws from May 5 fight with Golovkin - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Canelo Alvarez withdraws from May 5 fight with Golovkin

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from next month's middleweight title fight with Gennady Golovkin, two months after Alvarez twice tested for a banned substance.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.