Neighbors meet to discuss formation of 'City of East Las Vegas'

Students at Centennial High gathered to remember four classmates who died during spring break.More >
Students at Centennial High gathered to remember four classmates who died during spring break.More >
A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, wounding four people before she shot and killed herself and prompted panic as employees hid and tried to flee, police and witnesses said. (CNN)More >
Ranters sound off on teacher protests, immigration and parking.More >
Ranters sound off on teacher protests, immigration and parking.More >
A shooting at a gas station in Henderson left one person dead and two others injured Friday.More >
A shooting at a gas station in Henderson left one person dead and two others injured Friday.More >
(Source: Click2Houston via CNN)More >
FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones said the temperatures will remain cool in the Valley Tuesday.More >
FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones said the temperatures will remain cool in the Valley Tuesday.More >
Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from next month's middleweight title fight with Gennady Golovkin, two months after Alvarez twice tested for a banned substance.More >
Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from next month's middleweight title fight with Gennady Golovkin, two months after Alvarez twice tested for a banned substance.More >
The Ultimate Sumo League is coming to Las Vegas. FOX5 was there today for the announcement at Toshiba Plaza and saw some sumo wrestlers in action.More >
The Ultimate Sumo League is coming to Las Vegas. FOX5 was there today for the announcement at Toshiba Plaza and saw some sumo wrestlers in action.More >
Las Vegas residents throughout the Valley experienced snow flurries Friday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas residents throughout the Valley experienced snow flurries Friday afternoon.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Caught on camera: Gas pump catches fire from cigaretteMore >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >