Bankrupt golf course in Henderson may close by this fall - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bankrupt golf course in Henderson may close by this fall

Posted:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

The Black Mountain Golf Course and Country Club in Henderson could be shutting down by this fall if it cannot find a buyer.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.