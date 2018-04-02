Teen rescued hours after plunging 25 feet into drainage pipe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen rescued hours after plunging 25 feet into drainage pipe

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
A 13-year-old boy was miraculously rescued Monday after falling into a river of sewage in Los Angeles, getting swept away and spending more than 12 hours in the city's toxic and mazelike underground sewer system.

