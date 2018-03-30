Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Henderson gas station - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Henderson gas station

Posted:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A shooting at a gas station in Henderson left one person dead and two others injured Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.