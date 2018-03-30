New interviews with funny guys Fluffy & Jamie Kennedy!

Three valley high schools were killed by a drunk driver in California, while on their spring break.More >
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle. (3/29/18)More >
Using a fake deed, a thief took over a dead valley woman's home, police said.More >
For the first time, one of the brothers of the Las Vegas shooter opened up to media. Bruce Paddock is facing child pornography charges in Los Angeles.More >
Crews worked for several hours to restore power at the Bellagio resort and casino Thursday.More >
Warm temperatures are sticking around in the Las Vegas Valley.More >
Investigators didn't provide theories of how Jesse Wilson's body ended up in the desert after his remains were positively identified.More >
Ranters sound off on a Sacramento police shooting, outlet mall parking fees and flight troubles.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >
