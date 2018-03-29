Using a fake deed, a thief takes over dead valley woman's home

(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
For the first time, one of the brothers of the Las Vegas shooter opened up to media. Bruce Paddock is facing child pornography charges in Los Angeles.More >
(Soure: KOIN, KRON via CNN)More >
A valley woman said a Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper without her approval.More >
Four MS-13 gang members have been identified and arrested for 10 murders across the Valley in the past year.More >
A local junior high forms an alliance to win the unthinkable. Now the students need the community’s help! To donate to the team, head to their GoFundMe page.More >
A valley woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a three-car collision Monday.More >
Elaine Wynn took the stand on Wednesday morning to testify against her ex-husband, Steve Wynn. It was the latest hearing in a civil case that has been ongoing for approximately five years.More >
Family and friends gathered to remember a nine-year-old boy who was hit and killed while riding his bike last Friday.More >
Ranters sound off on drunk driving, a false strip club promotion and addiction.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Caught on camera: Gas pump catches fire from cigaretteMore >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >
