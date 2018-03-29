Cher gets set for Broadway & Big Screen! - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cher gets set for Broadway & Big Screen!

Posted:

Cher gets ready for the Broadway show about her life as they cast the lead actress. Plus she's getting musical herself in the upcoming Mama Mia 2!

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.