Final wagers for March Madness - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Final wagers for March Madness

Posted:

Jason McCormick, of Red Rock, and Chuck Esposito, of Sunset Station, share which team they believe will be champion. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.