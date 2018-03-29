Valley pastor calls 10 murders linked to MS-13, 'Third World vio - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Valley pastor calls 10 murders linked to MS-13, 'Third World violence'

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Four MS-13 gang members have been identified and arrested for 10 murders across the Valley in the past year.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.