Surprise Squad helps send kids to national robotics competition - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Surprise Squad helps send kids to national robotics competition

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A local junior high forms an alliance to win the unthinkable. Now the students need the community’s help! To donate to the team, head to their GoFundMe page

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.