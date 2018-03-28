Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board sign stadium lease - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board sign stadium lease

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

After months of negotiations and meetings, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board and the Raiders put pen to paper, signing the stadium lease and other important documents. 

