Fremont Street Experience getting $33 million upgrade - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fremont Street Experience getting $33 million upgrade

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Fremont Street Experience is in for a major upgrade in the next year. It will use $33 million to revamp the canopy, making it a 24/7 interactive experience.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.