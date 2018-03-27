Five MS-13 gang members arrested for 10 murders in Southern Neva - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Five MS-13 gang members arrested for 10 murders in Southern Nevada

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they have arrested five suspects in connection with 10 murders that occurred over the course of a year. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.