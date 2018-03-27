Reno teen suspended after using F-word in call to congressman - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Reno teen suspended after using F-word in call to congressman

Posted:
RENO, NV (FOX5) -

A high school junior in Reno was suspended earlier this month after using the F-word in a call to a Nevada congressman.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.