Cub Scouts, mother remember 9-year-old boy hit, killed on Friday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cub Scouts, mother remember 9-year-old boy hit, killed on Friday

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

“He was Niccoli -- he was special, but so loving,” his mother Louise Rioradn said.

Described as a shy, but energetic 9-year-old, Niccoli Franklin was a part of Cub Scout pack 103.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.