'March For Our Lives' rally kicks off in Downtown Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'March For Our Lives' rally kicks off in Downtown Las Vegas

Posted:
Posted by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The national 'March For Our Lives' rally kicked off in downtown Las Vegas. Students, teachers, parents and community leaders gathered to honor the victims of the Florida high school shooting & to push for an end to gun violence.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.