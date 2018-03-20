Stormy Daniels polygraph report released - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stormy Daniels polygraph report released

Posted:
(CNN) -

Stormy Daniels was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006," according to a polygraph test report from 2011.

