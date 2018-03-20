Luxury dog homes to benefit homeless in southern Nevada

President Donald Trump officially proposed imposing the death penalty for certain drug dealers on Monday.More >
President Donald Trump officially proposed imposing the death penalty for certain drug dealers on Monday.More >
The Linq Promenade has announced the opening of a brand new entertainment experience. "Kind Heaven" will be opening in August 2019.More >
The Linq Promenade has announced the opening of a brand new entertainment experience. "Kind Heaven" will be opening in August 2019.More >
Stormy Daniels was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006," according to a polygraph test report from 2011.More >
Stormy Daniels was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006," according to a polygraph test report from 2011.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Caught on camera: Gas pump catches fire from cigaretteMore >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim MintsMore >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >