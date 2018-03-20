Creepy doll and talented makeup artist make 'What the Hall!?!' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Creepy doll and talented makeup artist make 'What the Hall!?!'

Posted:

A creepy doll and a talented makeup artist made this edition of "What the Hall" with Dave Hall. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.