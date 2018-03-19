Las Vegas-based organization helps homeless, those in need care - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas-based organization helps homeless, those in need care for their pets

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas group is helping those less fortunate take care of their pets. Street Dogz focuses on helping dogs and cats, but volunteers also help their human owners find jobs and housing.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.