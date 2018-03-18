Veteran launches cross-country trip out of Vegas to raise awaren - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Veteran launches cross-country trip out of Vegas to raise awareness of PTSD

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A veteran is launching his journey to raise awareness of PTSD in Las Vegas. Army veteran Eli Smith plans to bike across the country as part of his 13,000-mile trek to spread his message.

