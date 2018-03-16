Trump convinces Tarkanian to run for House, leaving primary open - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Trump convinces Tarkanian to run for House, leaving primary open for Heller

Posted:

President Donald Trump is shaking up a key race in Nevada. The president tweeted on Friday, calling on businessman Danny Tarkanian to drop out of the primary race against Sen. Dean Heller.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.