Long line of bettors flock to Las Vegas sportsbooks for NCAA tou - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Long line of bettors flock to Las Vegas sportsbooks for NCAA tournament

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A long line of bettors flocked to the Westgate Superbook Thursday for the NCAA tournament.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.