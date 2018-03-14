Parents standby students during Coronado High School walkout - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Parents standby students during Coronado High School walkout

Posted:

FOX5's Alyssa Deitsch spoke to parents who are supporting their children during walkouts at Coronado High School. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.