Las Vegas boy, 10, healing after dad says he was mauled by pit b - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas boy, 10, healing after dad says he was mauled by pit bulls

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 10-year-old Las Vegas boy is in the hospital after his father told FOX5 he was mauled by two family pit bulls. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.