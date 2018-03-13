Immersive 'Kind Heaven' entertainment journey set to open in 201 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Immersive 'Kind Heaven' entertainment journey set to open in 2019 at the Linq

Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
The Linq Promenade has announced the opening of a brand new entertainment experience. "Kind Heaven" will be opening in August 2019.

