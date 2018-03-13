FBI looking for additional victims of North Las Vegas man arrest - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FBI looking for additional victims of North Las Vegas man arrested for assault

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The FBI is asking for the public's help with identifying additional victims of a North Las Vegas man arrested for sexual assault of minors.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.