Swing into spring at Las Vegas Craft Show - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Swing into spring at Las Vegas Craft Show

Posted:
Posted by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Thousands of unique items are up for grabs at the LV Craft Show inside the Silverton Casino. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.