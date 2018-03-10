Las Vegas shooting survivor: Metro's $460K public records price - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas shooting survivor: Metro's $460K public records price tag 'humiliating'

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wanted to charge hundreds of thousands of dollars related to the 1 October shooting. On Friday, a judge said that price tag flies in the face of democracy.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.