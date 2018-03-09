Powerful Premiere for Dan Reynold's Believer documentary - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Powerful Premiere for Dan Reynold's Believer documentary

Posted:

Hundreds turn out for the special Vegas premiere of Dan Reynold's documentary, Believer. We talk with Dan and his wife Aja about the personal project and the message behind the movie.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.