Man who 'salutes all mass shooters' threatened West Las Vegas ch - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man who 'salutes all mass shooters' threatened West Las Vegas church

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who threatened to commit a mass shooting at a west Valley church last month. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.