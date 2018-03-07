Rollover crash kills 1, critically injures 1 on US 95 near Rainb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Rollover crash kills 1, critically injures 1 on US 95 near Rainbow

Posted:

A woman was killed and another was critically injured in a crash Wednesday morning. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.