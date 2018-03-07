Homeowners consider suing HOA after it loses $20 million swing s - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Homeowners consider suing HOA after it loses $20 million swing set collapse lawsuit

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Homeowners said Tuesday they were considering suing their homeowners' association for failing to alert them of pending litigation or settlement offers that would affect their home values.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.