Favorite new words make 'What the Hall !?!' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Favorite new words make 'What the Hall !?!'

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Connect

Dave's favorite new words recently added to the dictionary, make today's "What the Hall!?!" segment.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.