Experts: Home safety tips millenials should know - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Experts: Home safety tips millenials should know

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Connect

Millennials are driving up the rental market and security experts want to reacquaint them with safety precautions for independent living. Mike Doria shares a few tips.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.