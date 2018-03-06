Clark County to vote on allowing alcohol in salons - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Clark County to vote on allowing alcohol in salons

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Connect

Haircut with a hefeweizen or a spa day with chardonnay? FOX5's Peter Dawson explains how your barber could soon be your bartender after a Clark County Commissioners vote Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.