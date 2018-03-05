Floating around a Shape of Water sequel in Vegas? - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Floating around a Shape of Water sequel in Vegas?

Posted:

Rachel talks to Octavia Spencer about how she also "fancied" the fish man in "Shape of Water" - as we 'float' around an idea for a sequel!

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.